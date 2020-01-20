Dorothy Patterson Jones went on her final journey to join her husband, parents, brothers and sisters in the glory of heaven in the early morning of Friday, January 17, 2020. Dorothy known as "Dot" was a beautiful cherished person, adoring daughter, loving sister, beloved wife, and devoted grandmother "nanny", great-grandmother, and faithful friend. She was born on March 4, 1931, in Crozet, Va., to the late Earl and Mary Patterson. She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Jones; parents, brothers, and sisters. She is survived by her sister, Grace Morris; her daughter, Cindy Taylor (Jimmy); granddaughters, Mandy Stone (Patton), Casey Dujardin (Mike) and Peyton Taylor; grandson, Ryan Marshall (Casey); great-grandchildren, Camryn, Hayden, Brynlee, Addison, Jaxsen, and Ethan. Nanny will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday January 21, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens with Pastor David Vaughan officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Stuart's Draft Rescue Squad. Teague Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
Jones, Dorothy
