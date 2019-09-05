Herbert "Hut" Sidney Jones Herbert "Hut" Sidney Jones, 91, of Gladstone, went to be with his heavenly father on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born in Nelson County, on October 19, 1927, to the late Albert and Estelle Jones. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Lila Tyree Jones; his siblings, Raymond and Claira; and his son-in-law, Joe Hughes. He is survived by sisters, Ethel Tyree, Pearl Angus, Myrtle Adams, and "special sister", Jean Jones. He is also survived by his devoted children, William Jones, Linda Hughes, and Phillip Jones (Dawn); nine grandchildren, Wanda Branch (Darrell), Candice Clark (Ron), Ben Hughes, Jaime Justus (Chris), Melanie Mays (Jason), P.J. Jones (Felicia), Brittany Cook (John), Kenny Jones and Jacob Jones; his 17 great-grandchildren, Kim Bryant (Steve), D.J. Branch (Robin), Kristen Ragland (Austin), Peyton Clark, Dylan Clark, Graham Hughes, Evelyn Hughes, Molly Hughes, Miller Hughes, Dakota Justus, Madison Justus, Hunter Mays, Benjamin Jones, Brianna Jones, Cadence Jones, Bryleigh Cook, and Adalynn Cook; and his five great great-grandchildren, Chelsey Bryant, Chloe Bryant, Willa Mae Branch, Easton Ragland and Trenton Ragland and a 6th to make their arrival in March. He also leaves behind many other family and friends that will cherish his memory. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at Driskill Funeral Home, Amherst . Interment will follow in the Jones Family Cemetery . The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst: www.driskillfuneralchapel.com.
