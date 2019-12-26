James Richard Jones, age, 76, of Charlottesville, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born on July 10, 1943, Jim was a native of Charlottesville and graduated from Lane High School and the University of Virginia where he was a football player and all-around athlete. Following his studies, he returned to Lane and then CHS to teach and coach a variety of sports. He returned to UVA for a Master's Degree in School Administration. Coaching and working with young people were his passions and he continued to grow in education becoming a Principal in Albemarle County by the end of his long career. One of his fondest memories was a surprise retirement party attended by friends, former players and colleagues. He enjoyed the relationships with his former players and students and took great pride in the fact that they remained in his life well past their playing years. It was at UVA where he met the love of his life, Madelyn "Madge" Merrick and they celebrated 57 years of marriage this past October. Jim and Madge enjoyed a wonderful life together and are blessed with many friends with whom they have made incredible memories. Some of these friends have been a part of their lives for decades and have contributed to endless hours of laughter and fun. Jim enjoyed playing golf and watching his children, then his grandchildren, play sports. In his later years he received much pleasure in spending time with friends at lunches or dinners talking about good times and keeping abreast of the current events in their lives. He loved to sit on the porch and feed the many animals in his yard and took immense pleasure in watching his beloved Washington Nationals win their first World Series this year. Jim's family was the focus of his life and he is survived by his beloved wife, Madge; daughters, Tracey and Kelly (Shawn); his sister, Shirley Gibbs (Larry), along with a large extended family. His grandsons, Nathan and Cooper Hann were the light of his life and he loved being their Paw-Paw. The family will receive friends at Hill & Wood Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m., services will be private. In lieu of flowers, and in accordance with Jim's expressed wishes, please take a friend to lunch and celebrate your friendship in his honor. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Jones, James Richard
