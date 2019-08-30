A woman of courage and compassion with a spirit of adventure, Mrs. Jones died peacefully at Virginia Baptist Hospital on August 26, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on August 8, 1926, to Lillian Raab and Carlton Ferdinand Shepherd. Mrs. Jones was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, James Barrett Jones, M.D.; her beloved son, Carlton Shepherd Jones; her younger brother, David Shepherd; and her only first cousin, Robert Ramsdell. She is survived by her son, James Barrett Jones Jr. and his wife, Kathy Blair Logwood Jones, of Greenwood, Virginia; her daughter, Susan Jones Randolph and her husband, Rick Randolph, of Keswick, Virginia; and her daughter-in-law, Robin Kileen Jones of Vienna, Virginia. Mrs. Jones' nine grandchildren include Barry's children, Lillian (Berkeley), Henry (Yenni), Arden (Michael), and Calloway; Susan's children, Barrett (Rani) and Ashley (Carter); and Carlton's children, Emily, Robert, and Mike. Her four precious great-grandchildren are Stuart, Isaac, Evan, and Cirilla. Mrs. Jones was born in Buffalo, New York and educated in the public schools of Rochester. She graduated from Wells College and earned her M Ed. from Lynchburg College which also honored her with a doctorate in education in 2006. Mrs. Jones devoted her many talents to family, friends, and community. After she and Dr. Jones moved to Lynchburg in 1957 she became a Brownie scout leader and public school classroom volunteer. She co-founded the Lynchburg chapter of the League of Women Voters. From 1966 to 1972 she served on the Lynchburg School Board. She served on numerous other boards, including the Women's Resource Center, Lynchburg Fine Arts Center, Nichols Tavern, Greater Lynchburg Community Trust, Virginia School of the Arts, Riverviews Art Space, Miriam's House, Opera on the James, Planned Parenthood, the Medical Auxiliary, New Vistas School and the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities. She served for 22 years on the Lynchburg College Board of Trustees. In 1973, she was elected to the first of four terms representing Lynchburg, Amherst, and Nelson in the House of Delegates. Upon her retirement she served for eight years, two as chair, on the State Council of Higher Education. From 2014 to 2017 she served on the Lynchburg Electoral Board. Mrs. Jones received many honors, including the Wells College Alumnae Award, the YWCA's Outstanding Woman in Government and Law Award, Lynchburg College's T. Gibson Hobbs Award, the Law Day Award from the Lynchburg Bar Association, and the Bravo! Brava! Award from Opera on the James. In 2018 the Lynchburg League of Women Voters recognized her more than fifty years of advocacy for women's rights and public policy. Mrs. Jones was a devout member of St. John's Episcopal Church for 60 years. She was a skilled but self-deprecating potter, an enthusiastic traveler, and an agent of grace with all people. A celebration of her life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Lynchburg University, Rosel's List, or Opera on the James. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
