Louise Marie Sckinto Jones, 86, of Gordonsville, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles F. Jones Jr; brother, John Sckinto; and sister, Lee Faglie. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Scott Fisher (David); son, Steven Jones (Bridget); and three grandchildren, Laura Fisher, Randall "Randy" Fisher, and Shelby Jones. Among her favorite activities later in life, Louise enjoyed making new friends while working at Weight Watchers in Charlottesville. A memorial service followed by a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Louise's life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Gordonsville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen (Breast Cancer Foundation) or your favorite charity.
