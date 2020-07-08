October 8, 1960 - July 2, 2020 Reuben Roosevelt Williams Jones, 59, beloved husband, father, and brother, departed this life surrounded by family on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Reuben was born on October 8, 1960, in Charlottesville, Va.. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Williams Jones. Reuben was a retiree of the University of Virginia Pharmacy, where he was employed for 30 years. He was an avid fan of Washington Redskins' football and the University of Virginia's Cavalier athletics. His most prized possession was his family. Reuben leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 35 years, Kim Turner Jones; a daughter, Jasmyn; two sons, Reuben Anthony and Juwan; one sister, Selena Jones; two nieces, Kianna and U'Niqua Taylor; a great-niece and nephew, Dhani Cowan and Taylen Brock; and his father, Edward Jones (Patricia). A walkthrough viewing will be from 12 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel, 108 Sixth St. N.W. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery, 1701 Chesapeake Street. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com J. F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. 108 Sixth St. N.W. Charlottesville, VA
In memory
