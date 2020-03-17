Roger Lee Jones, 69, passed away on March 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Garrett Jones Sr. and Minnie Rickard Jones. He is survived by his brother, Robert Jones Jr. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, 11 a.m., at Graham Cemetery, 14191 Constitution Hwy, Orange, VA 22960.

