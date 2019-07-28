Katherine C. Jones (Shelton) Katherine C. Jones (Shelton), 90, born on December 8, 1928, in Charlottesville, Va., passed away on July 12, 2019, after a lengthy illness. The eldest of four to Nathaniel and Nina Harris Shelton, she attended public schools in Charlottesville, Va. and graduated from Jefferson High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel and Nina Shelton; sister, Colleen Smith; and brother, Nathaniel (Pat) Shelton. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret "Paulette" Pratt; son, Bernard "Donnie" Jones, both of California; daughter, Karen "Kathy" Williams (Lawrence Jr.) of Florida; brother, George"Chico" Shelton and his wife, Reva, of Charlottesville; sister-law, Jean Shelton of Washington. D.C.; loving niece, Jennifer "Cherry" Smith, eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other nieces and nephews, cousins, and host of friends. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Zion Union Baptist Church, 1015 Preston Avenue, Charlottesville, Va.
