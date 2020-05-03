April 23, 1949 - Friday, May 1, 2020 Trevor Hilton Joscelyne, 71, of Keswick was taken from us by cancer on May 1st, 2020. Born in England, to the late Eric and Joan Joscelyne, he is survived by his wife, Justine; two sons, Mark (Karen) and David (Krystal); his brother, Brian; and four cherished grandchildren. Educated at Wrekin College and Loughborough University, where he studied mechanical engineering (and triple jumped and played the violin), Trevor moved into manufacturing management with first Cadbury Schweppes, then Estée Lauder Cosmetics and ultimately spent 25 years with Mars, Incorporated, in both the pet food and candy divisions. In 1987, Mars relocated Trevor and his young family to California and, later, to New Jersey. Trevor and Justine retired to Virginia to enjoy golf, service to the community, and good friendships in Glenmore. A man of many talents and great integrity, Trevor loved his family, his home, blackjack, and solving problems, especially with a computer. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com

