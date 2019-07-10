Ida Frances Ramsey Joseph died at her home, Fern Hill, in the evening of July 7, 2019, surrounded by her children, who spent the day preparing her way. She was born on November 23, 1931, in Sparrows Point, Md. She is survived by her children with Thomas Croker Joseph; Thomas Duff and his wife, Debby, his sons, Brian Thomas and Kevin Paul, Edwin Donnelly and his partner, Khadine Markey, Polly Elizabeth and her partner, Bob Goode, Allen Franklin and his wife, Phyllis, his daughter, Isabel Sarah, Stephen Lewis, Molly Hope and her partner, Charlie Pachico, and Dolly Rebecca Doran. She is also survived by her brother, Stephen Early Ramsey, her sister, Marjorie Bernice McClellan, and 3 generations of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Duff and Polly Orr Mitchell Ramsey, brothers, John Franklin and Lewis Crosby, sister, Josephine Cassandra Jurney, and daughter, Ann. Frances was an avid gardener, reader and writer, antique dealer, and dedicated mother. She delighted in history and the natural world. She studied Journalism at the University of Tennessee and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Frances co-founded the Scottsville 4th of July Festival and the Bicentennial Celebration there. She made her family home at Fern Hill, in Albemarle County, where she entertained many guests from near and far over the years. Frances loved assembling collections of all sorts and was a master storyteller. She enjoyed people, particularly those who, like her, were curious and independent thinkers "characters". Frances was a connector of a large extended family that spanned generations and states, and which originated in the mountains near Abingdon, Virginia. The Joseph family would like to thank the medical team at MJH, especially Dr. Mark Prichard and the dedicated and caring Oncology team. Many thanks to Batula, Corey, Davina, Ellen, Jim, Laura, Raven, Rice, Sian, and Hank for the support they gave the Joseph family in this time of transition. A memorial will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, 2 p.m. at Fern Hill. To leave messages for the family, or for more information, call 434-295-7997.
