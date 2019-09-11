Donald Paul Judy, 82, of Madison, Va., died on September 7, 2019. Born on July 13, 1937, to Jonas Paul and Helen Agnes (Coleman) Judy, Don was a graduate of Keyser (WV) High School, Bridgewater College, and the University of Virginia. Don married Doris Ann Aylor and they lived together in Madison over 57 years. He was an active member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Madison. Don's career was in the public schools, as teacher, guidance counselor, and coordinator of computer technology. Among other pastimes Don especially enjoyed golf and the friendships he kept active on the golf course. He is survived by his wife, their son, Donald, and daughter-in-law Kara. A memorial service will be scheduled at Don's church, check online at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Don was a faithful husband, father, friend and neighbor, and a gentle soul. He will be greatly missed.
