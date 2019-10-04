Rochelle "Coco" Kardos On Tuesday, October 1st, 2019, Rochelle "Coco" Kardos, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 62. Coco was born on July 7, 1957, in Savoonga, St. Lawrence Island, Alaska. She came to Virginia in the early 1980s, where she met her husband, Bill Kardos. Together, they made their home in Palmyra, Virginia, and raised a family. She had a love for birds, and enjoyed watching them on her backyard feeders. Her greatest passion in life was children, who all enriched her generous, nurturing spirit. Coco was known by friends and family for her endless kindness and charming smile. Coco's legacy is carried on by her husband, Bill Kardos; her children Stevie Houchens, James L. Kardos, Alberta Kulowiyi, and Eddie Kulowiyi; her granddaughters, Delilah, Danielle and Adrianna; her grandsons, Ethan, Austin, and Kaleb; and her pup, Rosie. A graveside service in her honor will be held at Riverview Cemetary in downtown Charlottesville, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.