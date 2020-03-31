William Edward Keck, of Kents Store, Va., lived brilliantly for almost 86 years, while bravely fighting Multiple Sclerosis for more than 5 decades. Known to many as "Wild Bill" or "Kitty", Bill died on March 23, 2020, surrounded by family and his dedicated caregiver and friend. Bill was born to Wilburn Leslie Keck and Elin Rosenlind Gordon Keck, on May 23, 1934. Bill graduated from Fluvanna High School in 1951 and proudly served his country and community first as an Air Force S/SGT in the Korean War and then as a Rural Letter Carrier for the US Postal Service for 29 years. Bill is survived by many who loved him dearly including his devoted wife, Cathy; two daughters, Erin Keck and Stacie Wilson (Michael); two sons, Glen Anderson and Keith Anderson (Geraldine); six grandchildren, Megan Wilson Conklin (Matt), Madison Keck-Wilson, Mallory Keck-Wilson, Mia Wilson, Andrew Wilson, and Morgan Anderson; brother, John Keck (Rinda); brother-in-law, Garrett Maley (Laurence); sister-in-law, Jeanne Keck; nephews, Kevin Keck (Kim), Michael Ayer, Dean Lewis (Veronica), and Eric Lewis (Leah); and nieces, Kim Vanatta (Kirk), Elizabeth McCormack (Wayne), Krysten Ayer-Gandee, and Stephanie Curtis (Roger). Bill was predeceased by his loving parents, wonderful siblings, Henry Keck and Elin Maley; his awesome grandson, Kyle Anderson; and precious niece and nephew, Kelly McCormack and Kendrick Keck. How do you adequately summarize the impact of such a special loved one in just a few, short paragraphs? It's not possible for this wonderful husband, dad, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Upon reflecting on Bill's legacy, anyone who knew him would probably say that his overall approach to life was key to living happily through its many peaks and valleys. Here are just a couple of cherished examples and words of advice from this well-lived life: Appreciate life's daily gifts for there are so many directly under our noses ready for the taking. Bill had a unique way of recognizing the many God-given favors available to us each day, whether it be the constellations in the night sky (he knew them ALL and could teach others how to locate them at a moment's notice), the beauty of a lady slipper flower (on any given Sunday, he and the kids would spend hours after church searching for these splendors) or the opportunity to load his girls, nieces and nephews in the back of the pick-up truck for the nightly post-dinner drive to the local store for ice cream, he was always ready to capitalize on an opportunity to make another wonderful memory. "A job worth doing is worth doing well, especially when people aren't looking". If only the family received a dollar every time those words were spoken. But here again, whether it was building a grandfather clock from scratch, working in the garden or on a car, or delivering the mail (he NEVER missed a day of work), the only answer was to complete the task to the best of his ability, and excuses were not an option.Last but certainly not least, maybe even the most important lesson of all Bill would say happiness with life has almost everything to do with faith and attitude. It didn't matter if it was a daughter who wrecked the family car because she forgot to set the emergency brake, another physical setback, a fall from his wheelchair, or a 10-year confinement to a hospital bed. He didn't blink an eye, raise his voice, or wallow in self-pity. He'd rely on his faith for answers and find a silver-lining or humorous angle that made everyone feel better. Perhaps, that's why for many years the license plate on his car read, "ItsEazy". Bill found comfort in his reading and studying of God's word. He had faith in Revelation 21: 3-4 and John 5: 28-29, where God promises that sickness, pain, and death will be done away with and Jesus promised that all those who die in God's memory will be resurrected. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Veteran's Administration, Hospice of the Piedmont and his special caregivers and friends, Caroline Johnson, Patrice Williams, Sidney Ross, and Kandi Sims for their unwavering dedication to Bill's needs. A memorial service will be communicated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests small gifts to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Bill's name.
