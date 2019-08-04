Dorothea "Dot" Frances Bowen Kelly Born on March 21, 1925, in Boston, Mass., Dot Kelly was the oldest of four girls sisters, Jeanne Therese Laing, Helen Marie Damato, and Barbara Ann O'Neil, all deceased. Her parents were George Francis and Mary Theresa Gilmore Bowen. Growing up, Dot and her family lived in Methuen, Mass., Portland Maine, Audubon N.J., and, finally, Jacksonville, Fla. During World War II, Jacksonville was a Navy town, and Dot met Thomas Jerome Kelly who was stationed there. They were engaged before he was sent to the Pacific. Upon his return, the couple was married in August 1946. Tom started college in September and, by the time he graduated four years later, they had two daughters, Pamela Marie and Karen Ann. They lived in Baltimore for the next 20 years, and added a son, Kevin Bowen, to the family. In 1966, she and her family moved to Charlottesville, where Dot volunteered with the Ladies' Auxiliary at the University of Virginia Medical Center, eventually serving as the organization's President. Later she also served in the Auxiliary at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Dot spent her last years living with Tom at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge where she was recognized and lauded for her warm and wonderful smile. Dot is survived and loved by her devoted husband, Tom; daughter, Pam and her husband, James, their three sons, spouses, and seven great-grandchildren; son, Kevin and his wife, Harriott, their three daughters and a spouse; daughter Karen's husband, Nelson and their two children, spouses and three great-grandchildren; and Nelson's wife, Louise. All blessed to have had Dot in their lives. Dot's life will be celebrated on Saturday August 17, 2019, starting with a private memorial service for the family, followed by a reception with friends at 3 p.m. in the John Rogan Lounge at Westminster Canterbury on Pantops Mountain Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.