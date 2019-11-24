Dr. Lucie S. Kelly of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born on May 2, 1925, in Stuttgart, Germany, and immigrated to Pittsburgh, Pa., with her late parents, Hugo and Emilie Stirm in 1929. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jay Young and her second husband, Thomas M. Kelly. Dr. Kelly has had a distinguished career in nursing, education and health care administration. She obtained three degrees from the University of Pittsburgh; a BSN (Nursing) in 1947, an M Litt in nursing education in 1957, and a PhD in Higher Education in 1965. She also holds six honorary doctorates from the University of Rhode Island, University of Massachusetts, Georgetown University, American University, New York State University and Widener University. Dr. Kelly has held a number of key positions in nursing and administration, including Vice President of Nursing, McKeesport Hospital, McKeesport, Pa.; Professor and Chair California State College, Los Angeles; and a joint appointment at Columbia University, NYC, as professor of Public Health and Nursing in the School of Nursing and professor of Public Health and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs in the School of Public Health. She retired from Columbia as professor emerita in 1990. She served as president of Sigma Theta Tau, International Honor Society of Nursing, and on the boards of numerous professional, health care and governmental organizations. Dr. Kelly was elected to the American Academy of Nursing and later named a "Living Legend". She has also received numerous other honors, awards and appointments from nursing, other health care, community and government agencies. Dr. Kelly has over 200 publications, including 10 books, and has lectured extensively in the United States, Europe, Asia and Africa. She has also served as editor of Nursing Outlook and other peer reviewed journals. At age 90, she was honored at the University of Pittsburgh as a Legacy Laureate and at the University of Virginia as an outstanding leader by the Beta Kappa Chapter of the nursing honor society, Sigma Theta Tau. She is survived by her daughter, Gay Aleta Meyer and her husband, Donald; two grandchildren, Kira Rosch and Christopher Meyer; three great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be private, and a Celebration of Life for Dr. Kelly will be held at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, in Charlottesville, Va. at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your favorite charity or to the Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Foundation, 250 Pantops Mtn. Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22911. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.