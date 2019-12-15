Mr. Roy Webb Kennedy Jr. died peacefully Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. at the age of 83. Roy is survived by his two daughters; Kimberly Kennedy Haynes and husband, Sean, of Stevensville, Md., and Corinne Kennedy Webb and husband, Donald, of Charlottesville, Va.; and granddaughter Taylor E. Welch. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louisa Kerr Kennedy; parents, Roy Webb and Lillian Dwyer Kennedy; and by his siblings, Gwendolyn Kennedy and Jean Kennedy Trojanowski. Roy was born on January 20, 1936, in Hampton, Va., to Roy Webb Kennedy Sr. and Lillian Mason Dwyer Kennedy. He graduated from Western Maryland College, now McDaniel College, in 1959 with a degree in Business Finance. Immediately after graduation, Roy headed to Manhattan and held a job on Wall Street. He married Louisa Davison Kerr, whom he had known since middle school, in 1959. After moving to Fort Knox for Army boot camp and OCS, he began working for Household Finance in Illinois, California and Maryland. He joined Amvest in Charlottesville as VP of Finance in 1972 and finished his career with the firm. The couple welcomed two children into their home. Both Kimberly and Corinne remember him as a kind, fun, witty, driven, and dedicated Father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Roy was accomplished at tennis and squash and could often be seen on the courts at Boar's Head Sports Club. He was also an active member of The Red-Land Club. He appreciated and cheered for his Virginia Cavaliers in many sports through the decades; and lastly enjoyed spending time with family and the countless friends made over the years. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. The family would like to thank Nancy Williams, his dedicated caregiver, as she was there until the end. We are grateful and thank the staff at Hospice of the Piedmont and Acute Care for their assurance, effort and dedication to end of life dignity. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.hillandwood.com.
