Leslie Marvin Kennedy, 77, of Crozet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at home after a short battle with cancer. He was born April 14, 1942 in Albemarle County, son of the late Agnes Virginia Craig and William Marvin Kennedy. He was survived by his daughter, Teresa Black of Crozet and her husband, W.A; two grandsons, Kyle Black of Crozet, and Shane Black of Crozet and his wife, Jessie, who were the loves of his life; and a very special great-granddaughter, Bailey Black, that he thought the world of. He is also survived by his sister, Millie Morris and her husband, Amos, of Charlottesville; three nieces, Debbie Morris, Kathy Rogers, Lisa Adams; and one nephew, Gary Morris. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Shirley Powell Kennedy and sister, Evelyn Campbell. Leslie worked for Federal Express as a truck driver for over 15 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking and loved nothing more than holding his great-granddaughter. The family would like to thank a very special caregiver, Jessie Black, Ilona, Tina, and Edith from Hospice of the Piedmont, Dr. Richard Hall and the staff at the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center and also to Becky Swartz for the care she gave. Teresa and family also want to thank the many friends and neighbors who were there for him every day. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville.
Kennedy, Leslie "Les" Marvin
