Stuart Kessler passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. He was born on February 10, 1939, in New York City, where he lived until 1991 before moving to Charlottesville. Stuart was predeceased by his parents, Melvin and Mildred (Jacobson) Kessler; his two sisters, Barbara Lasky and Nancy Goulian; and a son, Kyle Dunlap Kessler. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Margaret Dunlap Kessler; two of their three children, Aaron and Emma; and his sons, Nils, Karl and Jonas Kessler. While attending the University of Virginia, Stuart competed on both the basketball and baseball teams. After graduating from UVA, he returned to New York City to study and receive a degree in architecture from Columbia University. Stuart was a third generation architect and partner in the firm of S. J. Kessler and Sons, joining the firm in 1960. The firm's work was diversified but best known for multi-family housing, primarily in New York City. It designed buildings with more than 20,000 apartments in the city alone. In the early 1970's, he established his own architectural practice with projects located throughout the nation and abroad, and the Nordic Investment Co., a real estate development company responsible for creating and developing more than 1,200 dwelling units of multi-family and senior citizen housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. There were no strangers in Stuart's world, only friends he had yet to meet. He was a man fueled by human connections. His children often joked that they could count on their Dad disappearing from his seat during a ball game as he "made the rounds" in the stands. His charm was infectious and his gift for remembering and telling stories was a treasure. Stuart will not easily be forgotten and his generous spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the Hebrew Cemetery at 740 1st Street S. in Charlottesville, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (cure.pcf.org). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
