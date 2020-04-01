October 27, 1954 - Sunday, March 29, 2020 Arnold "Dick" Wade Key, 65, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Dick was born on October 27, 1954, in Charlottesville, a son of the late John William and Mary Elizabeth (Skeen) Key. Since a child, he was an automotive mechanic and later owned and operated Key's Mobile Repair. He enjoyed NASCAR and loved his two dogs, Junkyard and Meanie. Dick is survived by his brothers, Douglas "Doug" Key and Donald "Donnie" Powers and his wife, Debbie; his sister, Laverne Key Thomas; several nieces and nephews; and extended family and many friends. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Arnold Key as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries