Mrs. Eleanor Gothard Kidd, 88, of Scottsville, Virginia, passed from this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019. From 1951 until 1956 she worked as a secretary at the Pentagon. She and her husband ran Kidd's Dairy Farm until 1986. Eleanor was a member of Fluvanna Baptist Church where, for several years, she played the piano for church services and other church activities. She was born in Barboursville, West Virginia, and was proud of it. She was also a member of Gideon's International. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Preston Lewis Kidd. She is survived by her four sons, Gary (Joyce) Kidd, Dennis (Hilda) Kidd, Ernest Kidd, and Roy (Kimberly) Kidd; her sister, Kathleen; two brothers, Harold and Kirt; ten grandchildren, Jared (Kathryn), Erin (Phillip), Christine, Timothy (Millie), Ginger, Daniel, Sarah, David (Taylor), Nathaniel, and Joseph; and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Fluvanna Baptist Church. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Fluvanna Baptist Church with the Reverend Alan Acree officiating. Interment will follow in the Wesley's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
