Estelle Kidd, 90, of Kents Store, took her heavenly flight and entered the loving embrace of her Father on December 23, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1929, to the late Dorsie P. Branch and Martha Branch in Buckingham County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Grace O'Neal; husbands, Ezra Bryant and Henry Kidd; a daughter, Nancy Bryant; and grandsons, Timothy Turner, Timothy McDaniel and Joshua Bryant. She is survived by her eight children, Anna (George) Burnett, Linda Burnette, Arlene (Mike) McGuire, Ezra Bryant Jr., Lee (Joan) Bryant, Roger (Teresa) Bryant, David (Jean) Hammock and Shannon (Bryan) Morris. Estelle is also survived by eight brothers and sisters, Frank Branch, Mary Hamilton, Shirley Branch, Garland Branch, Russell Branch, Jean Brown, Tina Shumaker and Lorene Perry. She also leaves behind many years of love and memories to her 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 13 great great-grandchildren. After helping care for her eight brothers and sisters, she focused her energy into raising a family of her own. She had a true servant's heart and dedicated her life to her family and serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Estelle worked many decades in the restaurant industry and was a longtime member of Daystar Worship Center in Gordonsville, Va. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Hospice of the Piedmont for allowing Estelle to live her final days with peace and dignity and to her hospice team for not only ensuring her comfort but also her family's. A special thank you to her granddaughter Ashley Lopez for her loving sacrifice in taking care of her grandmother in her final days. A homegoing service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Teague Funeral Home in Charlottesville, Va., officiated by Pastor Art Snoots. Burial will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. Family night will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m., also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Piedmont, Attn: Advancement Office, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org.
