Gay Nell (Johnson) Kidd, 78, of Charlottesville, formerly of Scottsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Cedars Healthcare Center. She was born on September 11, 1941, a daughter of the late Willie Edgar and Ruth Caroline (Goode) Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Wayne Kidd. Gay retired as a Medical Assistant, having worked at numerous doctors offices throughout the area. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed reading, music, cooking, gardening, painting, crafts, and most of all loved her family and spending time with them. Survivors include a son, Michael W. Kidd and wife, Jolene, of Charlottesville; a grandson, Benjamin Kidd of Charlottesville; a sister, Carolyn O'Brien and husband, Peter, of Scottsville; and a number of other extended family members and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Cedars for their loving and compassionate care of Gay during her final years of life as well as the many friends and church family who came to visit and provide love and support to Gay and her family. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at Adial Baptist Church Cemetery in Faber, by the Reverend Liz Forney. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902, with "Gay Kidd Memorial Fund" in the memo line. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
