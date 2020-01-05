September 20, 1961 December 11, 2019 Nancy was born in Kansas City North, Kansas City, Mo. to Maryellen (McKelvey) Bashioum and Douglas L. Bashioum. In 1963, the family moved to Plainview, Long Island, N.Y. and in 1972 moved to Reston, Va. Nancy graduated from Herndon High School in 1979. She married Ronald Leigh Kidwell of Vienna, Va. and they settled in Orange, Va. Nancy had three great loves in life--her children; her animals, especially wolves--she spent many years raising and caring for wolf mixes; and teaching disabled children in the Orange school system as a substitute teacher and aide. Nancy is preceded in death by her father, Douglas L. Bashioum; aunt, Patricia M. Pugh; and sister, Lea-Anne Bashioum. She is survived by her estranged husband, Ronald L. Kidwell, and their children, Lucas Kidwell (Esmerelda) of Louisa, Va., Shenoah Kidwell of Orange, Va., Morgan Kidwell of Glen Allen, Va., and Dylan Kidwell of Madison, Va.; her mother, Maryellen Bashioum of Ashburn, Va.; her brothers, Christopher D. Bashioum (Leslie) of Purcellville, Va., Michael E. Bashioum (Jennilynne) of Sterling, Va. and Jonathan A. Bashioum of Glenn Allen, Va.; her aunt, Joy Cary of Richmond, Wash.; her great-aunt, Kay McCormack of Edison, N.J.; and beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Nancy's family and friends will miss her beautiful smile, her warmth, her generous spirit, and her very caring and loving heart. Mass will be held at St. Isadore the Farmer Catholic Church in Orange, Va. at noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A reception at the church will follow after the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Stroke Association at stroke.org or the Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem, N.Y. at www.nywolf.org.
Kidwell, Nancy Ellen
