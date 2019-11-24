Mary Kim (Oh Yong Suk) Mary Kim (Oh Yong Suk) of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was 91 years old. Born in Seoul, S. Korea, Mary briefly attended Ewha Woman's University before marrying Charles Kim (Kim Yong Kyu). After immigrating to the U.S., they lived in Northern Virginia, where she taught Korean for the Department of Defense. Ultimately they settled in Charlottesville, where she worked for many years as a seamstress at the Young Men's Shop, a source of many fond memories for her. Mary was widely known for her culinary talents and enthusiasm; she could make something delicious out of "nothing." You ate it, whether you were hungry or not, and enjoyed. She is probably most loved for her total dedication to family. She was always thinking about helping someone in the family. It was not uncommon for Mary to spend weekend mornings in the kitchen and then deliver meals to her family - all of it unprompted. To refuse her help was like holding back the tide. Mary was the quintessential matriarch of the family. Her persona will live forever in the hearts and minds of her family and those lucky enough to have known her. Mary is survived by her daughter, Helen Kim Barnes (Stephen) (Birmingham, Ala.); sons, Daniel Kim (Evelyn) (Ruckersville, Va.) and Philip Kim (Charlottesville, Va.). She was predeceased by her husband, Charles of 64 years; her son, David; and her brother, Oh Jung-Geun. Mary is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a sister, Min Kyu Lee (Seoul, Korea), and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at the Holiday Inn, 1901 Emmet Street, Charlottesville, Va., in the Lewis Room, Saturday, November 30, 2019, 3 to 5 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.