Ada Marie Kindrick, 86, of Earlysville, Virginia, passed away at 9:55 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019. Born Ada Marie Crenshaw on December 28, 1932, in Albemarle County, Virginia, one of five children of Charles Edwin and Maude Ada Crenshaw, Ada married Allan B. Kindrick on January 21, 1950, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Earlysville Virginia. She served over 25 years as the postal clerk at the Earlysville Post Office. She was a long time member of the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church where she served as the church treasurer for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, father and mother as well as brothers, Paris E. Crenshaw, Harry L. Crenshaw, Benjamin Z. Crenshaw; sister, Louise M. Jurgens; and grandson, Jonathon B. Stithem. She is survived by her sons, Stephen B. Kindrick and Timothy K. Kindrick; daughters, Kathryn M. Adams, Antoinette S. Stithem, and Lisa Allyn Kindrick; fourteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Open Arms, Helping Hands for their support in the final months. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 10 2019, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Earlysville. Entombment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday July 9, 2019, at the Teague Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 550 Buck Mountain Road, Earlysville, VA 22936.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
SO SORRY TO HEAR OF THE PASSING OF MRS. KINDRICK....PRAYERS TO THE FAMILY....WITH LOVE LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS, EARLYSVILLE, VA.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.