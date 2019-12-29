Natalie Jean Marasco Kindrick of Earlysville, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 18 2019, at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. She was a loving compassionate mother, caring wife, and friend to all. She was born on July 1, 1961, to the late Nelson and Joanne Marasco. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Timothy Kindrick of Earlysville, Virginia; sons, Devon Kindrick of Earlysville, Virginia, and Lance Corporal Larry Kindrick USMC serving at Twenty-nine Palms, California; daughters, Lillie Kindrick, Taisya Kindrick, Kayla Kindrick, and Ada Kindrick, all of Earlysville, Virginia; brothers, Patrick Marasco of Washington, D.C, Dominic Marasco of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Gino Marasco of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Amy Marasco of Ormond Beach, Florida, as well as extended family and numerous close friends. She retired from the United States Army after serving her country for 24 years as a Military Police. She participated in numerous critical operations as well as in combat both in the Panamanian Conflict and Operation Desert Storm in Iraq. Throughout her illustrious career, she was recognized with numerous achievements to include being named the first female Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the 1st Cavalry Division and the first female inductee to the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club at Fort Hood Texas. Her service as a combat veteran left her 100% disabled. Natalie relocated to Earlysville Virginia at retirement, where she realized her dream of being a full-time mother to her children. She was instrumental in establishing both Women helping Women and Hand to Hand Ministries in Charlottesville Virginia. She had a burning desire to help those in need and an unwavering faith in God. She will truly be missed by all who she has touched throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Natalie Kindrick Trust and mailed to 4394 Carriage Hill Drive, Earlysville, VA 22936, for the benefit of her children. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
