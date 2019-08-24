Dewey Wilmer Kingrea, 71, of Zion Crossroads, died on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence. Born on May 29, 1948, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Dewey Sherron Kingrea Jr. and Clara Mabel McDaniel Kingraea. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ashton "Shotgun" Kingrea. Dewey worked for many years at Design Electric. He is survived by a daughter, Theresa Kingrea of Zion Crossroads; one brother, Carlton "Bunny" Kingrea and wife, Fadana, of Gordonsville; one sister, Mabel "Teeny" Fox and husband, Mike, of Charlottesville; a sister-in-law, Judy Kingrea of Gordonsville; two grandchildren, Zachary Scott and a special grandson, Owen Houchens, Jimmy Houchens who was like a son to him and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastor Buster Payne officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Dewey's honor to The American Lung Association, www.lung.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.