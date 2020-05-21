Mernee Derham Kinter, 84, of Lake Monticello, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home on her wedding anniversary. She was born on March 31, 1936, in Elkins Park, Pa., a devoted daughter of the late Thomas L. and Anne M. Derham. She attended Chestnut Hill College, where she graduated in 1958. She and her husband had resided in York, Pa., Bowie, Md., Richmond, Va., and Ellicott City, Md., before moving to Lake Monticello in 1999. There she was active in the Lake Monticello Beautification Corps for many years, the Residents Association, Newcomers & Old Friends, History Group No. 1, Sip and Savor No. 2, the Fourth of July Celebration, Happy Face, and enjoyed playing "Hand and Foot" with her many card playing friends. Mernee was wife to her beloved husband of 61 years, Jim Kinter; mom to their five sons, Mike (Caroline), Tom, Jim, Chris (Sue), and Kevin (Sharon); and Grammy to their nine grandchildren, Lauren and Courtney, Julia and Tommy, Anna, Jimmy and Kate, and Alexander and Samuel. She is also survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and a very special childhood friend, whom she met in kindergarten, Alice Williams of Springfield, Va. Her only sister Peggy Anne Dolan passed away in 2017. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Palmyra. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Lake Monticello Volunteer Rescue Squad, 10 Slice Rd., Palmyra, VA 22963, or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org. Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is serving the family. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

