George Hamilton "Dick" Kirby, 81, of Scottsville, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his home. He was born on January 12, 1938, the son of the late George Washington and Kathryn Glenn Kirby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Willie Herndon, Ruth Herndon, Edith Pace, and Jean Ann Kirby; and a special nephew, Kenneth M. Herndon, Jr. who was like a brother to him. Dick retired after 44 years of service from the former Uniroyal Plant in Scottsville. He had served his country as an M.P. Officer in the U.S. Army. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a true animal lover and loved his dogs. Survivors include many beloved nieces and nephews, including Shirley Frances Herndon, wife of his beloved late nephew, Kenneth Herndon, Wayne Herndon and his wife, Vickie and their children, Dustin Herndon and his wife, Rachel, Cody Herndon and his wife, Sarah, Brooke Herndon and her husband, Sean, Timothy Herndon and his wife, Amy and their children, Colby, Caleb, and Anna; and many other extended family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home by Mr. Oliver Matney. Interment will follow in the Scottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, November 12, 2019, at the funeral home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
