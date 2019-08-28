Gerald "Jerry" L. Kirby Jr., 84, a well-known native of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born November 19, 1934 the only child of Gerald L. Kirby Sr. and Annette Hale Kirby. He was preceded in death by his parents and his second wife, Emmarene Sauveur Kirby. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Charlottesville and was a graduate of Lane High School. After graduation, he and his lifelong and still best friend Dickie Workman of Blacksburg joined the National Guard. He was very active in the community. He and his father were the Charlottesville Texaco Oil dealers for many years. He was an usher for UVA special events, a volunteer the Charlottesville Fire Department as well as being Santa Claus to many children in the area with his natural white hair and beard. He was also a life member of the Charlottesville Host Lions Club for 63 years and never missed a meeting. He was recently awarded a grant for a life membership in the International Association of Lions Clubs. Surviving are his wife, Kay P. Tomlin Kirby; two sons, G. L. Kirby III (Carol) and Kevin Kirby (Angel) and their mother, Becky Kirby Hyre; his grandchildren, Dallas Kirby (Ashley) and Cassie Kirby; as well as two great-grandchildren and many friends and loved ones. Visitation will be held at Hill and Wood Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Hill and Wood with a graveside service to follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donation to be made to the Charlottesville Host Lions Club, P.O. Box 503, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
