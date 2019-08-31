Dorine Ethel (Rickman) Kitay, 90, of Palmyra, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 23, 1928, a daughter of the late Josh and Anna Ethel (Woody) Rickman. Dorine was a loving and devoted, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Surivivors include her children: Patricia Whalley, William Maxwell and long time partner, Jack Ray, Lynn Maxwell, and Cynthia Kitay; her grandchildren: Cami Rosenberg, Adam Sarakos, Allyson, Josh, and Alicia Whalley, C.J. Trachta and Jocelyn Ray; her great-grandchildren: Melissa and Austin Rosenberg and Noah Whalley; and a number of other extended family members. In honoring Dorine's wishes she has been cremated and there will be a memorial service at her home for family and close friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is serving her family. Family and friends may share memories and photos online at www.thackerbrothers.com.
