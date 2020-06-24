Sharon Ann Knight, 64, of Quinque, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Sharon was born on March 23, 1956, in Charlottesville Virginia, the daughter of Lillie and George Kennedy and her father, the late Lyman Knight. Sharon was also preceded in death by her sister, Margaret "Gail" Knight. She is survived by her beloved son, Brandon Knight and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Makaila Kuper, Ian Kuper and Lillie Knight; brother, Lyman "Butch" (Charlotte) Knight, their children, Amy Gail (Kevin) Shifflett and family, and Erin Knight and family; brother, Bobby (Karen) Knight, their son, Nathan Knight and family; sister, Gloria (Kenny) Snow, their children, Kenzie (Jimmy) Cale and family, Kennon Snow (Angela Leake), Kenlyn Snow and Kentry (Carestin) Snow and family; sisters, Lynette (Carol) Morris, Lisa Knight, Missy (Stan) Morris and Angel Knight; special cousin, Kenny Morris; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends and loving family members. GO COWBOYS! Sharon was a sports fanatic. Cowboys and UVA all the way! Her cooking skills were unsurpassed. The memories of pot roast, veggie soup and grilled cheese, chili and the best weekend breakfast will be missed by Brandon's friends, her "sons", Culley Baggett, Derek "Duck" Anderegg, Garrett Meade, Rusty Donathan, David Oliver, Randy Fitzgerald, Billy Fitzgerald and numerous others. Anyone who knew Sharon - knew "Sharon Ann". Her strong will and fearlessness will never be forgotten. The family will receive friends at First Bible Baptist Church, 335 Snow Drive, Ruckersville, VA 22968 on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a memorial service to follow officiated by Philip Powell. Flowers may be sent to the church on Friday, June 26, 2020, or memorial contributions can be made to First Bible Baptist Church or the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Va., www.hopva.org, for their exceptional care of Sharon in her final days.
