January 28, 1928 - Thursday, February 20, 2020 Charles Joseph Knipple, 92, of Afton, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born in Cassville, Wis. on January 28, 1928, he was the son of the late Lewis R. Knipple and Elfie Ames Knipple. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Minnie Lee Knipple and his second wife, Ruth Thompson Knipple. After graduating from Cassville High School, Mr. Knipple served as military police in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, and then had a second career as a security professional. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro. Survivors include his stepdaughter, Valerie Renee Gibson and her husband, Michael; stepson, William "Billy" R. Thompson Jr.; grandchildren, Tania Lynn Brooks, Brandon Gibson, and Kimberly Gibson; great-granddaughter, Annemarie Kuckelman Gibson; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, with the Rev. April Cranford officiating. The burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Woodland United Methodist Church Cemetery, Woodland Road in Culpeper. Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.

Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hill and Wood
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
