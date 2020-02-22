January 28, 1928 - Thursday, February 20, 2020 Charles Joseph Knipple, 92, of Afton, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born in Cassville, Wis. on January 28, 1928, he was the son of the late Lewis R. Knipple and Elfie Ames Knipple. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Minnie Lee Knipple and his second wife, Ruth Thompson Knipple. After graduating from Cassville High School, Mr. Knipple served as military police in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, and then had a second career as a security professional. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro. Survivors include his stepdaughter, Valerie Renee Gibson and her husband, Michael; stepson, William "Billy" R. Thompson Jr.; grandchildren, Tania Lynn Brooks, Brandon Gibson, and Kimberly Gibson; great-granddaughter, Annemarie Kuckelman Gibson; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, with the Rev. April Cranford officiating. The burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Woodland United Methodist Church Cemetery, Woodland Road in Culpeper. Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Tags
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.