September 9, 1930 - Saturday, May 9, 2020 Dr. Norman J. Knorr, 89, of Frederick, Md., formerly of Charlottesville, Va., died on May 9, 2020, at the Oak Crest Community in Parkville, Md. Dr. Knorr was a psychiatrist and a Dean of the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Doris M. Knorr. Born in Baltimore, Md., on September 9, 1930, he was the son of the late Norman Creek Knorr and Marie Ann Lindhurst. He served for two years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the hospital ship The USS Consolation. Dr. Knorr attended the College of William and Mary and the University of Maryland. He earned his medical degree at George Washington University School of Medicine in 1961. In the 1960s, he served on the faculties of John's Hopkins University and the University of Maryland schools of medicine. Dr. Knorr held the unique positions of both professor of psychiatry and plastic surgery. He relocated to Charlottesville, Virginia, in 1970, where he served in many positions at the University of Virginia including serving as Associate Dean of the medical school from 1973-1977, working in both student affairs and admissions. Dr. Knorr held the position of Dean of the University of Virginia medical school from 1977 to 1986. Dr. Knorr was an accomplished psychiatrist and administrator, but his true love was being with his family. Everyone who knew him knew his soft heart and how proud he was of his family. Dr. Knorr is survived by his daughter, Mrs. Lisa Solomon and son-in-law, Dr. Steve Solomon, and granddaughters, Dr. Laura E. Solomon, Ms. Jennifer A. Solomon and Dr. Caroline M. Solomon. He is also survived by his sister, Mrs. Grace Resch, and nieces and nephews, Kim Resch, Wayne Resch, and Commander Adam B. Morrison, USCG. He was fortunate to share his later years with Mrs. Shirley Kreh, a childhood friend and loving companion, and his friends at Oak Crest with whom he had grown up in Baltimore. Donations can be made to the community college where his homeschooled grandchildren began their college educations at ages 14, 16 and 15 respectively. Memorial gifts may be made to the Dr. Norman J. Knorr Scholarship Fund at Frederick Community College (FCC) Foundation, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 or at www.frederick.edu/onlinegiving.
