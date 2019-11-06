June Grace Knudson (née Potter), age 96, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, in Gordonsville, Virginia. June was born on June 18, 1923, in Detroit, Michigan, and spent most of her childhood in Fresno, California. June earned a BA in Slavic Languages at the University of California, Berkeley, and an MA in English as a Second Language (ESL) at the University of Hawaii. Her passions were her family, her Episcopalian faith, learning and teaching languages and cultures, photography, and participating in social and service clubs. She was an ESL instructor for adults in Illinois, Turkey, and Hawaii. She was a member of Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO), Tomodachi Club, University of California at Berkeley Alumni, American Association of University Women, and many other clubs. June was preceded in death by her parents, John and Grace (Westpfahl) Potter of Fresno, Calif.; her brother, Jack Potter of San Anselmo, Calif.; and her husband of 55 years, USAF Brigadier General Charles (Chuck) Knudson. During their 35-year military career, June and Chuck lived in Japan, Turkey, and several states before retiring to Hawaii in 1980. June moved to Virginia in 2009. June is survived by her four children, Karen Lindermuth, Chip Knudson, John Knudson, and Bob Knudson. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Christine Carpenter, Sandi Gagnon, Michael Knudson, Thomas Knudson, and Lauren Knudson; six great-grandsons, Tyler, Brayden and Jack Johnson, Gabriel Carpenter, and Tristan and Evan Pennington; a great-granddaughter, Luna Pennington; four nephews, Jeffrey, Stephen, and David Potter, and Charles Murphy; and three nieces, Kristen Santin, Tamara Barnes, and Hillary Barnes. An interment service will be held for June Knudson at the Arlington National Cemetery in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262, or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
