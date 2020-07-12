June 12, 1933 - July 3, 2020 On Friday, July 3, 2020, Beverly Bridenthal Kocotas of Charlottesville, passed away at Hospice of the Piedmont after complications from a recent surgery. Her sons, Eli Kocotas of Charlottesville, and Alan Kocotas of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, were by her side. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, to the late Lucile and Harry Bridenthal, Beverly was an only child. Beverly spent most of her youth in Salisbury, North Carolina, before attending Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia. It was during her college years that Beverly met her late husband, Louis Kocotas, whom Beverly affectionately referred to as the love of her life. The two were married for 54 years. While raising a family, Beverly pursued other opportunities within her community. She worked for the University of Virginia in multiple roles, including an administrative position alongside the Associate Dean of Students, Linwood Jacobs, where her impactful work was widely recognized by others on campus and even commended by the Seven Society. Beverly graduated with a degree in Psychology from the University of Virginia in the early 1980s. Beverly also worked alongside Bill Heischman in the marketing of the condominiums at University Village before their construction. She later moved to University Village and held the Secretary position on their Board of Directors before being elected President. Throughout her life, Beverly donated her time to many organizations including United Way, American Cancer Society, Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, and Literacy Volunteers of America. During the latter and most treasured experience, Beverly tutored adults and inner-city elementary students in reading. Beverly also dedicated her time and love to the First Presbyterian Church of Charlottesville. Since joining the Church in 1958, Beverly was elected to the Board of Deacons, sang as a member of the Sanctuary Choir, and chaired multiple committees. In addition to her two children, Beverly's memory is held by her grandchildren and their spouses, Jacqueline and Ryan Symons of Dallas, Texas, Daniel and Morgan Kocotas of Wilmington, Delaware, and Katherine and Ricky Stierly of Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Beverly is also remembered by her first great-grandchild, Luka Symons, a second great-grandchild due this fall; the mother of her grandchildren, Kathleen Binard; and special friends, Sharon Benner and Heather Warren. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at University of Virginia Hospital, especially the many doctors and nurses in the Surgical Trauma Intensive Care Unit and the caregivers at Hospice of the Piedmont, for their delicate care and patience. Their willingness to accommodate each and every need is sincerely appreciated and will not be forgotten. A memorial service for Beverly will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend David Forney officiating. Please contact the family directly at KocotasFamily@gmail.com to reserve seating for your family and confirm that space is still available. Inurnment will be attended privately by Beverly's loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, the Blue Bridge Area Food Bank, or the Literacy Volunteers of America in Beverly's memory. Condolences and treasured memories may be shared with the family at www.hillandwood.com or the family email address, KocotasFamily@gmail.com.
Most Popular
-
Students, parents and teachers rally around Larry Kilby, former teacher and OCHS track coach
-
Albemarle schools detail plans for reopening
-
Jones, Reuben Roosevelt Williams
-
After beating COVID-19, former Virginia men’s basketball star Bryant Stith cautions others
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.