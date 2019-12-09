Geraldine "Gerry" Kojan, 87, of Lake Monticello, Va. died on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Colonnades. Born December 7, 1931 in the Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of Meyer and Henrietta Frumkin. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Howard and her three siblings, Mildred, Stanley and Al. Gerry is survived by her son, Harvey and his wife, Heather; her daughter Andrea; and her grandchildren, Kyle and Katie. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Hebrew Cemetery in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Rivanna Lions Club, of which Gerry was a proud Charter Member for over 20 years. They can be mailed to the attention of Ken Quantock, 19 Fleetwood Drive, Palmyra, VA 22963. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.