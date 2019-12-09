Geraldine "Gerry" Kojan, 87, of Lake Monticello, Va. died on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Colonnades. Born December 7, 1931 in the Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of Meyer and Henrietta Frumkin. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Howard and her three siblings, Mildred, Stanley and Al. Gerry is survived by her son, Harvey and his wife, Heather; her daughter Andrea; and her grandchildren, Kyle and Katie. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Hebrew Cemetery in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Rivanna Lions Club, of which Gerry was a proud Charter Member for over 20 years. They can be mailed to the attention of Ken Quantock, 19 Fleetwood Drive, Palmyra, VA 22963. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

