Charles "Chuck" Alexander Kraft Jr., age 77, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Chuck was the son of the late "Helen Essie" Pitchford and the late Charles A. Kraft Sr. Chuck was married to the late Shirley Price Kraft for 55 years. Chuck is survived by his daughter, Anne K. Brunson and her husband, Roy; his sons, Kelvin K. Kraft and Tracy J. Kraft and his wife, Andrea; and his grandchildren, Nicholas J. Kraft and Bailey K. Kraft and Tyler A. Brunson and Trevor D. Brunson. Chuck was a Fishing Guide/Master Fly Tyer and a Teacher. He was an innovator, teacher, mentor, craftsman, friend, Dad and Granddaddy. He took pride in contributing to the fishing and wild life community. He will be missed by many. Fish on CK! There will be a private ceremony at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Chuck Kraft's name to Project Healing Water at projecthealingwaters.org and/or the Hospice of the Piedmont at hopva.org. The family has entrusted arrangements to Cremation Society of Virginia ~ Charlottesville.

