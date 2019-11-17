Heinz Christian Kramp, 89, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born on November 21, 1929, in the small farming and fishing town of Schleswig, Germany, he was the son of Mariechen Grauman Kramp and Hugo Kramp, who instilled in him the value of helping others. This mind set would later become his calling and would guide his life's work. In 1939, World War II broke out. Heinz's childhood was brutally cut short, and for six years he witnessed the worst of humanity. After the War, Heinz fulfilled his dream of becoming a professional horse rider and became one of the youngest members of Germany's Olympic Equestrian Team. He was set to participate in the 1952 Olympics before a horrific accident nearly took his life and eliminated him from the Competition. In 1959, he moved to the United States, where he lived for the remainder of his life. Eventually he moved to Chicago, where he used his expertise as a horseman and in 1965, founded the Riding Academy in the south side of Chicago, teaching children from the Inner City and persons with developmental disabilities to ride. In 1966, he married Alice Parker, formerly Alice Parker Hormel, who already had five children, took them in as his own, and moved the family to Potomac, Maryland. A couple of years later, in 1968, he and Alice had a son, Andrew Grauman Kramp. In 1971, he and his family moved to Charlottesville, Virginia. There, together with the support of a few families from the Washington D.C. area, he founded Innisfree, a residential community for persons with developmental disabilities as well as those with traumatic brain injury. In 1991, he continued his work with those with disabilities and traumatic brain injury and founded The Bridge, an in-town residential community. Innisfree and the Bridge continue today to serve persons with special needs. Heinz is survived by his son, Andrew Grauman Kramp, his daughter-in-law, Kristina Schoenberg, and his two grandchildren, Josephine Kramp and August Samuel Kramp; Alice Parker Meador, his ex-wife and dear friend; and his five stepchildren, Alison Hormel Webb, Anne Hormel, Elizabeth Hormel, James Catherwood Hormel, and Sarah Hormel Everett. He is also survived by his nephew, Guido Kramp, and his dearest friend, Kenneth Scott Rosen. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Monticello Memory Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., Charlottesville, VA 22902, at 10:30 a.m. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Boar's Head Inn, 200 Ednam Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22903. Please get directions on Google Maps. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Virginia Institute of Autism, 943 Glenwood Station Ln. #201, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
