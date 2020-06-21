David Kraus Jr., 82, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. David was born and raised in Chicago. He graduated from Northwestern University and spent his career with McKinsey & Company. David and his wife Janice raised their family in Lake Forest, Illinois, until 1988, when they retired to Charlottesville. David had a unique sense of humor, quick wit and always appreciated a good joke. He was an avid golfer, mentor and volunteer. David was a voracious reader and a lifetime learner, engaging in classes at UVA Miller Center. He and Janice travelled all over the world, to all seven continents and lived in Australia for two years. Most of all, David loved his family and spending time with his granddaughters. David is survived by his daughter, Kira Marie Stewart and her husband, Thomas Scott Stewart; his beloved granddaughters, Alexandra Marie and Sarah Elizabeth Stewart; and brother, Richard Kraus and his wife, Leitha Kraus. David was preceded in death by Janice Marie Kraus, his wife of 53 years. A memorial service will be held at Hill and Wood Funeral Home on Friday July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Remembrances of David can be made to The American Red Cross, University of Virginia Medical Center or the charity of your choosing. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
