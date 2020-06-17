June 12, 2020 Joyce Kreitzman, 64, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on June 12, 2020, at her home. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Peter and Mary Garofalo. She was preceded in death by her father, Peter Garofalo; her mother, Mary Garofalo; her brother, Roy Garofalo, and several close friends. Joyce was larger than life and was a force to be reckoned with. She loved to travel, go to concerts with her friends, and spend time with her family. She always had a listening ear and sound advice for everyone. She was thoughtful and generous. She was determined and confident. Most importantly, she was independent and strong. She was dedicated to her work at the University of Virginia for many years and made many lifelong friendships there. Her grandson, Grey Michael, brought her the most happiness. He brought a smile to her face like no one else could. Being a grandmother was the greatest joy in her life. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Jen Lamb and her husband, Brandon Lamb, of Charlottesville, Virginia; her son, John Michael Kreitzman and his wife, Liz Kreitzman, of Manassas, Virginia; her grandson, Grey Michael Kreitzman; and her former husband, John Kreitzman. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1 p.m., virtually via Zoom. If you would like to have a drink and join us in sharing stories about Joyce's life, please email memorialforjoyce@gmail.com for the Zoom link. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Dementia Society of America. Condolences may be sent to the family at memorialforjoyce@gmail.com.
