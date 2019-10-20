Richard S. Krol, known by many as Dick, 75, of Mt. Jackson, Va., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 16, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Ethel Krol. He is survived by his son, Scott (Sharon); grandchildren, Ashley and Aaron Krol, Blake and Lauren Dailey; great-grandchildren Zachary and Adalaya; sisters, Barbara Krol and Elaine Krol-Bryant(Kirk); nieces Amy Jones and Emilee Bryant; great-nephew Nathan Jones; and loving partner, Linda Houff. Dick graduated from R.E. Lee High School, Staunton, Va., Class of 1962. He served 2 years in the U.S. Armed Forces (Army) stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. Upon returning from the service he attended Bridgewater College where he played football. After college, Dick entered the field of education as a teacher and coach at the high school level in Virginia. During his 48 year career he served in that capacity for 4 different high schools including Clifton Forge High School (7 years), Lancaster High School (8 years), Natural Bridge High School (1 year), and retiring from Stonewall Jackson High School after 32 years. During those years, Dick dedicated his life to improving the lives of students and athletes alike, and not just in the classroom or on the field. He forged lifelong relationships with so many of his students and athletes. At each of these schools, he dedicated his life to supporting the students, the school, the athletic program and the community. Dick was the ultimate giver of his time, talents and resources. Never wanting or expecting anything in return, his generosity touched his friends, schools, communities, and family members. While he may be gone he will NEVER be forgotten. May he rest in eternal peace. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at Hillandwood.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made, in Dick's memory, to either of the following, Emily Couric Cancer Center at UVA Medical Center - https://giving.uvahealth.com/organization/cancer-center, or Stonewall Jackson High School Athletics, 150 STONEWALL LN, QUICKSBURG, VA 22847.
