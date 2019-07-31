On July 28, 2019, Colonel Carl W. Kruger, 98, of Palmyra, went to be with the Lord. Colonel Kruger was the son of Carl Gustave Kruger and Eleanor Tenney of Toms River, New Jersey and he was raised by his loving grandmother, Sophia Kruger and aunts, Amanda and Eleanor Kruger of Los Angeles, California. He was preceded in passing by his wife for sixty years, Frances Daly Kruger; son-in-law, Colonel James L. Bryan; and grandson, Carl W. Kruger. Colonel Kruger was man without peer, a true gentleman in every sense of the word. He was a professional Officer who served a thirty year career in the Regular Army. He was a combat veteran of World War II and Vietnam, decorated for valor; an intellectual with a Master's Degree in Business from Stanford University. He was an avid hunter, fisher, and woodworker, but his real joy in life was his role as a devoted husband and loving Father of three. He lived a life that most people only read about. He is survived by his loving children, Colonel Carl M. Kruger and wife, Daniela, Amanda K. Bryan, and Colonel Kelly D. Kruger and wife, Mary; his devoted 11 grandchildren, Melissa B. Kruger, Lieutenant Colonel Patrick L. Bryan, Katherine G. Kruger, Cassandra D. Bryan, Steven D. Kruger, Amanda K. Carter, Major Carl M. Kruger, Martha L. Kruger, Daniel J. Bryan, Cadet Kelly D. Kruger, and John F. Kruger; and nine great-grandchildren, Nellie S. Beck, Jaylon Carter, Augustus J. Bryan, Cormac R. Bryan, Cadel W. Bryan, Margaret F. Bryan, Emma M. Kruger, Jacob M. Kruger, and Hudson R. Kruger. We celebrate his memory and fullness of life. We live for this moment, no matter who we are. When this moment arrives we are united with Jesus, who died for us. He understands, he loves, and he prays for us. A graveside funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Beaverdam Baptist Church in Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate. Condolences may be shared online at www.hillandwood.com.
