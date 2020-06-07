May 23, 2020 Jane Merrill Foote Kruse died quietly in her sleep on the night of Tuesday, May 23, 2020, in her own apartment at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, in Charlottesville, Va. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on October 4, 1923, she was the second child of Ruth Harriet Sackman Foote and Merrill Newton Foote, MD, F.A.C.S. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Shirley Foote Melum, her husband, William Nicholas Kruse, and her friend of many years, Jananne (Dude) Thompson. Growing up the middle child of three daughters, in Brooklyn and on the south shore of Long Island, Jane chose her own path, preferring the rooftop playground of The Packer Institute to the classroom, pony rides and roller skates to reading, and as a teenager, sailing races to parties on the beach. She loved the outdoors and sports, especially field hockey, tennis, sailing, riding, and skiing. The big house on Clinton Avenue in Brooklyn, where she spent the winters, contained her nuclear family, two maternal great aunts and a great uncle, and sometimes her paternal grandparents. Her stories of her childhood featured this older generation, and her visits to them on the top floor of the house, as well as real or imagined escapades in the dumbwaiter, which connected the first two floors. She adored her strict and hardworking father, and liked to tell of hiding under a desk in his first floor office, while he was in conversation with patients in the next room. In 1941 Jane graduated from Westover School in Middlebury, Connecticut, Her years there were important in fostering her sense of autonomy and independence, and allowed her to play all the competitive sports she so enjoyed. While she was in college (Russell Sage, 1945) she was loaned a horse to school in dressage, in return for being able to ride him. "Open Road" turned out to be a prophetic name for the mount of a young woman who had a thirst for travel and new adventures. Discouraged by her father from pursuing a career in medicine, she turned to education, teaching in both a preschool parenting program and in the athletics department of the University of Illinois, while pursuing a Masters degree in Administration and Guidance. At that time, Jan (her nickname during those years) earned a pilot's license, in part to conquer her fear of flying. She also traveled with her colleagues in the athletic department to the newly opened Aspen ski area, where she learned to ski in the deep powder that was only accessible at the time by a "boat" tow and a single chairlift. At her older sister's engagement party in Oak Park, Illinois, Jane was to meet her future husband of 33 years, William Nicholas Kruse, of Davenport, Iowa. Recently returned from serving as an ordinance officer in Paris during the latter years of the war, Nick held a new job as a chemical engineer in Chicago. When they married in 1950, Nick's job involved a great deal of travel, so for a time the couple traveled together from a base in Mt. Prospect, Ill. This way of life became difficult after the arrival of their first child, and before long they moved to a restored farmhouse in Hinsdale, with plenty of space for additions to the family. The next move, with four children between the ages of one and eight in tow, was to Wellesley, Massachusetts in 1959. Then on to an assignment in The Hague, Netherlands in 1962, before returning (by circling the globe) to the Boston area in 1968, where they lived until Nick's death in 1983. This was followed by Jane's last big move, to Charlottesville in 1985. Jane loved exploring the local countryside as well as seeing far-flung places abroad, and with her usual efficiency, packed picnics and backpacks for day trips in New England and Holland, and five tidy suitcases for trips in the family station wagon, by rail and by plane. Her inclination for action and adventure was well-tailored to the interests of four small children- the trips were more often to carefully selected small villages, seasides and mountains, than to big cities, although concessions were made for Oslo, Stockholm, Vienna, London, Bruges, Athens, Bangkok, Tokyo and Hong Kong. With her current dog, or her good friend, Dude Thompson, Jane explored the small towns of the Netherlands in her convertible Mustang, and after her move to Virginia, the countryside of the Blue Ridge Mountains. As a widow, her travels on her own in the American West, Ireland, the Bahamas, and the Galapagos Islands were interspersed with shorter trips to Vermont, Pennsylvania, and the Pacific Northwest, to visit her children and grand children. She also traveled to Australia and New Zealand, where she stayed on farms and worked on a bird survey, climbing fences and hiking across fields with a group of (undoubtedly younger) volunteers. For several years after the limitations of arthritis prevented her from walking any distance, she continued to plan trips abroad, exploring guidebooks and making reservations. But upon reflection, she'd cancel them, contenting herself with more manageable trips in the Charlottesville area, and an annual expedition to Vermont. Dogs figured prominently in her childhood, and once she and Nick settled down in Wellesley, there was always a very well-trained dog, usually a Labrador, and occasionally two. Recent friends will remember her constant companion, Meghan. Jane enjoyed a wide circle of human friends of all ages. She was an active participant in PEO for many years, and a member of Church of Our Saviour Episcopal Church in Charlottesville. For several years, she hosted bed and breakfast guests to benefit PEO, treating her guests to grand breakfasts and tours of the area, and making lifelong friends in the process. Jane is survived by her younger sister, Carol Patricia Foote Davidson of Lyme, Connecticut; her four children, Carita Polin of Seattle Washington, Merrill Kruse (Mary) of Perkesie, Pennylvania, Jack Kruse (Sue) of Vershire, Vermont, Beth Kruse of Seattle, Washington; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family offers thanks to the staff of Westminster Canterbury, who have been unfailingly supportive and kind for many years, especially Pam McDaniel, Fran Brown and Robert Mosby III; and that of Home Instead, especially Dianne Guilford, Dawn Chapman, Billie Coleman, Lindsay McKillican, Maria Villamar, Edwina Brice, and Susan Miller. Also thanks to her doctor of many years, Barbara Post, and to Brenda Morris, Tracie Gallagher and Robin Meyers. Finally, a special thank you to Cassie, the dog next door. Jane's remains will join those of her husband on Bunker Hill in North Pomfret, Vermont. A memorial service will be held virtually at The Church of Our Saviour, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 3 p.m., and can be joined through this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87035983755. Meeting ID 870 3598 3755. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: The Resident's Association Christmas Fund (which supports the staff), Westminster Canterbury, 250 Pantops Mountain Rd., Charlottesville, Va., or Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown MD, 2174-5030. Condolences may be made to her family at www.hillandwood.com.
