The New York Yankees lost their biggest fan on October 7, 2019. Robert J. Kruse, 72, Palmyra, Virginia passed away peacefully, alongside his family after a long hard fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marcia Kruse; two sons, Michael and John and his wife, Karen; and two grandchildren, Johnny and George. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Kruse. There are four surviving siblings. He was born in Middle Village, Queens, New York in 1947, and graduated from Grover Cleveland High School Ridgewood, New York in 1965. After serving in the United States Army, he had a twenty three career as a police officer with the New York, Suffolk County Police Department. After retirement in 1992, he moved to Virginia and worked for the Charlottesville City Schools for 14 years. Everyone who knew Bob, knew of his tremendous faith in the Lord. He shared his love of the Lord to all as well as to the many people he met while working with "Cops for Christ International". Bob was always willing to help out whenever needed. He had so many friends wherever he went and truly never met a stranger. He was deeply loved by family and friends, and will be missed by all. To Bob's life and memory we say: "WELL DONE GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT" A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at Calvary Chapel, Palmyra, Virginia, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2 p.m.
