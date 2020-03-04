April 29, 1921 - Saturday, February 29, 2020 Alden Robert "Bob" Kuhlthau completed his life in this world on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Bob was born in New Brunswick, N.J. on April 29, 1921, the son of Harold Voorhees and Emma Kuhlthau. Bob graduated from Wake Forest College and holds a master's and PhD in Physics from the University of Virginia. He served first on the faculty of the University of New Hampshire and then on the faculty at the University of Virginia, in both the Physics and Engineering Departments. Within the Engineering Department, he served as Director of the Research Laboratories, Professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering, Associate Dean for Graduate Studies, Chairman of the Department of Engineering Science and Systems, and Professor of Transportation. He also served as the Associate Provost for Research at the University of Virginia. In addition, he served as representative from the University to the Universities Space Research Association, an association of universities supporting NASA's space research program; Bob was elected as the first president of the association and went on to serve on its board of trustees. He has published multiple articles in the field of low-density gas dynamics, as well as numerous articles on transportation. Bob had a long-standing interest in Charlottesville-Albemarle history and has written many articles on local history. He has served as president of the Albemarle County Historical Society and was active in the society until his death. He has also done research on the history of Farmington; his research was used as the basis for the anniversary book published in 2003. He continued his research efforts on Farmington history. Bob first came to Charlottesville as a graduate student. While enrolled at the University of Virginia, Bob married Linda Gay Harris in 1943, who preceded him in death. Theirs was a wonderful married life of 71 years. He is survived by two sons, Robert Peyton Kuhlthau of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and Richard Harold Kuhlthau and his wife, Helen and their daughter, Jennifer, of Vienna, Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Gay Kuhlthau Garver; her surviving husband, John Garver, and his new wife, who is also named Linda, remain strong parts of Bob's family. Linda Gay had two children, Shelley and McLean, both surviving. There are seven great-grandchildren. A graveside funeral at Riverview Cemetery will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions be made to the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society at McIntire Building, 200 Second Street NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902-5245. Families and friends may share memories and condolences at www.hillandwood.com.
