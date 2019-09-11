A great lady, Carol Lucille Fulton Kupke, loving mother and wife, editor, and advocate for helping those in need, went to meet her Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Carol was born on November 26, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Olinda Johanna Braunlich and Russell Brannen Fulton. She graduated with a Physics and Mathematics degree from Valparaiso University, where she met her husband, Donald W. Kupke, who had returned from serving in World War II. They were married on June 25, 1949. Carol was employed for many years as an editor of scientific publications by McGraw-Hill. She continued editing while moving with her husband to Palo Alto, California, Stockholm, Sweden, and Copenhagen, Denmark, for him to complete his Ph.D. and post-doctoral studies, and then to Charlottesville, Virginia, in 1956. She stayed by her husband's side to support his career and be his primary editor, which took him on research trips and sabbaticals to Japan, Bulgaria, Peru, New Zealand and more. She was always able to adapt to her circumstances and surroundings. In Charlottesville, Carol lived a multi-faceted life. She devoted herself to being a wife, raising her five children, and making a home. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for more than 60 years, where she fulfilled many roles, including a member/leader of the Altar Committee, singer in the Church choir, player in the church handbell choir, secretary in the church office, participant in dozens of committees to support the Sunday School, Youth Group, church festivities, local charity events, and more. She utilized her artistic skills by designing and sewing multiple sacramental banners for church celebrations, as well as organizing a committee to design and create Christian Christmas tree ornaments, known as "Chrismons," both of which are still used today, 30-50 years later. She continued her editorial endeavors throughout this time as the Editor-in-Chief of the SED News for the Southeastern District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod during the late 1970s through the 90s. She turned the small afterthought of regional updates into a major, printed monthly journal that was well-respected by all pastors and leaders in the district. During that same time, she was also the editor of the Immanuel Lutheran Church monthly newspaper. She volunteered much of her time to her favorite causes. During the 70's she led a committee from her church to re-settle two different refugee families from Vietnam, both of whom went on to raise their children and live productive lives as citizens of Charlottesville and the U.S. She supported Immanuel Lutheran Church's adopted missionary family to Nepal, Steve and Becky Thorson, with financial and care packages, for a few decades. She volunteered in many local organizations to lend a helping hand to those in need, including making deliveries for a Charlottesville area emergency food bank, participating in the CROP walk, and donating blood regularly through the Virginia Blood Services where she earned a 10-gallon pin. She also volunteered at the University of Virginia hospital to help with patient intake and patient/family services. And she always lent a helping hand to family, friends, neighbors, and members and visitors of her church community when needed. During all this, she was a loving wife and mother. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Donald W. Kupke, and her parents. She leaves behind five children, Karin Kupke (Dr. Rich Barnett), Mark Kupke (Anne Watts), Heidi Kupke, Lise Kupke (Martin Monahan) and Col. Dr. Mical Kupke; a daughter in spirit, Circe Strauss; and two granddaughters, Chelsea Kupke Heil and Dara Heil Kupke. The family would like to extend special thanks to a dear friend, Donna Baus, who has provided love, support, nourishment and care for Carol and for all of us for many years. Heartfelt thanks also go to all of the talented staff from Home Instead Senior Care, particularly Ms. Ruth Minor, as well as the caring support staff and nurses from the Hospice of the Piedmont. The family will receive visitors at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2416 Jefferson Park Ave, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11 am. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Carol's memory to Immanuel Lutheran Church, www.immanuelcharlottesville.com, to support its many ministries, including local food banks, or to Lutheran World Relief, www.lwr.org. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
