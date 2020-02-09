Theodore L. "Ted" Davis, 91, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Ted was born on September 21, 1928, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, to Thomas W. Davis and Helen Breu Davis. After graduating from West Middlesex High School, Ted joined the United States Army and was stationed in Japan. Following his military service, Ted earned his Bachelor's degree at Slippery Rock College and his Master's degree in education at Westminster College. He spent his entire career in public education, working as a teacher, principal, and administrator. Ted took great pleasure in spending time with his family. Upon retirement, Ted enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing (including numerous holes in one!) and reading. In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Davis Jr., Donald Davis, and Vivian Davis McDowell. Ted is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth Davis; his four sons, Mark Davis (Mary) of Pasadena, Calif., John Davis of Lake Junaluska, N.C., Robert Davis (Kathleen) of Charlottesville, Va., and James Davis of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Margaret O'Kresik of Hermitage, Pa.; in-laws, Ralph McDowell of Transfer, Pa., Charlotte Davis of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Clara Davis of Hermitage, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Erica, Andy, Chris, Jonathan, Jason, Mary and Allie; and many nieces and nephews. A private celebration of Ted's life will be held at a later date.
Theodore L. Davis
