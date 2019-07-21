Dr. Lucy Garnett Lacy, 94, died on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness. Born January 6, 1924, she was the daughter of the late William Edward Garnett and the late Lucy Goode Puryear Garnett. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Dr. O.W. Lacy, and two daughters, Sallie Wilson "Paoli" Lacy and Lucinda Puryear Lacy. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cabell L. and Edward D. Kladky, of Conestoga, Pennsylvania; and two granddaughters, Sara Elizabeth Kladky of Brooklyn, New York, and Ellen Garnett Kladky of Irvine, California. A psychiatrist, Lucy practiced in Lancaster, Pennsylvania for 28 years and volunteered for many professional organizations. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Richmond in 1944 and a medical degree from the University of Virginia Medical School in 1948. She completed residencies in both family medicine and psychiatry, and practiced medicine in Virginia and Connecticut prior to moving to Lancaster. Dedicated to better understanding the causes of mental illness, Lucy worked on a Lancaster-based University of Miami project studying the genetic factors in manic-depressive illness. She was a firm believer in the importance of mental health care, and she was quick to point out how much a listening ear can help someone in need. Raised in Blacksburg, Lucy spent much time both as a child and as an adult visiting her Garnett relatives in Albemarle, and remained devoted to her cousins and extended family across the generations. She was especially fond of the Blue Ridge Mountains near White Hall. An avid reader who loved Shakespeare and poetry, she could recite dozens of poems from memory even in her ninth decade. She was a lifelong Democrat who never missed an election. A memorial service for her Virginia family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The White Elephant Inn, 2345 Earlysville Rd., Earlysville, Virginia, with a luncheon to follow. No flowers, please. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Virginia Medical School or Doctors without Borders.
