James Winford Lam, 57, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont. James was born on March 20, 1962, in Charlottesville. He was preceded in death by his father, Winford P. Lam and his surviving mother, Eva M. Collier. James leaves behind his ex-wife, Lisa L. Lam; their four wonderful children, James W. Lam Jr., Brian C. Lam, Joshua L. Lam, Tabatha L. Lam; and 12 grandchildren. He also left behind three brothers, Paul, Jerry and Mark; three sisters, Becky, Patsy and Sharon; four nephews and one niece. There was two that he loved as his own Darrell Knight and Eddie Shifflett. James was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather and brother whom was loved by so many and will Forever be in our Hearts.

