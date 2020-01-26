James Winford Lam, 57, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont. James was born on March 20, 1962, in Charlottesville. He was preceded in death by his father, Winford P. Lam and his surviving mother, Eva M. Collier. James leaves behind his ex-wife, Lisa L. Lam; their four wonderful children, James W. Lam Jr., Brian C. Lam, Joshua L. Lam, Tabatha L. Lam; and 12 grandchildren. He also left behind three brothers, Paul, Jerry and Mark; three sisters, Becky, Patsy and Sharon; four nephews and one niece. There was two that he loved as his own Darrell Knight and Eddie Shifflett. James was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather and brother whom was loved by so many and will Forever be in our Hearts.
Lam, James "Dean" Winford
To plant a tree in memory of James Lam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.